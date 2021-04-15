Dump truck drivers from across the city weigh in on today's protest in Toronto over provincial regulations
Dump truck drivers from across the city weigh in on today's protest in Toronto over provincial regulations
A large convoy of trucks got rolling from a parking lot located at Dixie Road and Derry Road in Mississauga at 9 a.m. this morning with what the Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) says is a “peaceful protest” The “Don’t Dump On Us” campaign, which began Monday, is a result of the Ministry of Transportation’s recent requirement that dump trucks older than 15 years will have to undergo expensive retrofits at costs of up to $40,000, operate at significantly reduced capacity or get off the road. Drivers want the government to grandfather older trucks similar to the ways they have done for other older trucks on the road. The ODTA says the cost of the equipment upgrades places a heavy burden on small operators.
