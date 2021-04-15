iHeartRadio

Dump truck drivers from across the city weigh in on today's protest in Toronto over provincial regulations

    Dump truck drivers from across the city weigh in on today's protest in Toronto over provincial regulations


    A large convoy of trucks got rolling from a parking lot located at Dixie Road and Derry Road in Mississauga at 9 a.m. this morning with what the Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) says is a “peaceful protest” The “Don’t Dump On Us” campaign, which began Monday, is a result of the Ministry of Transportation’s recent requirement that dump trucks older than 15 years will have to undergo expensive retrofits at costs of up to $40,000, operate at significantly reduced capacity or get off the road. Drivers want the government to grandfather older trucks similar to the ways they have done for other older trucks on the road. The ODTA says the cost of the equipment upgrades places a heavy burden on small operators.

    Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    Weekly Wrap up with Zain Velji   GUEST: Zain Velji - political commentator   & Washington Post publishes a five part "truce" for the wokeness wars  & ​Best audio of the night: How a podcast helped solve a decades old murder 
    Apr 16 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    Controversy brews around new Instagram for Kids platform - advertisers threaten to pull funding  & Sunday marks the one year anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting - the worst in our country's history  GUESTS: Peter Harrison - Move 100 FM morning show host, reported on the takedown of the shooter as it happened near his home, grew up near the town where it happened  Ben Harrison - show producer and Peter's son 
