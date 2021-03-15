Eat This With Lianne: Dealing with Menopause (EP 60)

Menopause…or the often used term, Peri-Menopause… typically happens in women from their 40s and onwards. Some can experience “the change” earlier, others…later… While the natural levels of estrogen decline, a woman can experience various symptoms that range from night sweats, hot flashes, lack of sex drive, irritability and MORE…yes…MORE!. And can dramatically effect the quality of life in general… On this episode of Eat This with Lianne we have invited Dr. Ginger Nash, an expert in the subject… and a soldier in the fight to drastically increase that quality of life! So please, join the fight and join the conversation.