Eat This With Lianne: Inflammation, Our Fiery Foe (EP 67)

When you hear the term “Inflammation”, it's all about the reddish glow that appears on your skin from slamming your shin into the dresser drawer right?….right?! In fact, inflammation can actually affect you more on the inside, then the outside. Inflammation is tethered to a tonne of issues we all might deal with…every...single ...day. On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we’re joined by Nutritionist, Anti-inflammatory Food and Lifestyle Expert, and award winning Author, Julie Daniluk…to fan the flames on the discussion of inflammation!