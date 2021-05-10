Eat This With Lianne: Protein Powder Pow Wow! (EP 68)

Wondering the isles and miles of Protein Powders these days can be a daunting task! The claims, the promises, the confusing labels…these massive tubs of questions can be draining for the sole, and the bank account. On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we’ll dive into the mine field of Protein Powders. They DO have their place, but which type, brand, or dosage is best for YOU? We are joined by fan favourite Dr “B” to help and educate us all. Join in the conversation.