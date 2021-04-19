Eat This With Lianne: Starts In Your Mouth (EP 65)

Where does it all began? Not your plate…not your fork… Digestion STARTS in your mouth! Unlike many other episodes where we talk about what happens to your food further down the track…. On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we tackle the many facets and factual fun things that are happening in MOUTH. You might be surprised just how important our oral health is (beyond the toothbrush). So, listen in, and let’s learn about it!