Eat This With Lianne: Taking Action on Acne (EP 62)

    White heads, black heads, pimples, zits…or medically known as….Acne. It can be painful, and can scar for life…not only on the outside…but emotionally, on the inside as well. We think of it as an issue for prepubescent teens, but honestly, it can affect us all for the whole of our lives.  On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we’ll delve into the world of “pizza face” because believe it or not, when it comes to dealing with ACNE…what you put in your mouth, is way more important than what you slap on your face. 

