Eat This With Lianne: Wonderous WATER (EP 61)

H2O….Liquid gold…..Aqua….WATER! It might seem like the most mundane topic BUT…if you really sit and thin…..it’s called “Liquid GOLD” for a reason. It's the lubricant to our lives, our overall health…and the health of our entire existence. The question is…which water do you drink? Bottled? Reverse Osmosis? or maybe the old faithful….TAP WATER?! On this episode of Eat This with Lianne, we’re joined by 2 very special guest. Scott Miller, a certified *Berkey Water” specialist and fan favourite Dr “B”!! We’ll laugh, we’ll ponder, we’ll discuss, and we’ll learn…all about the BEST water to pour from your glass, to your mouth.