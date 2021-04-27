iHeartRadio

Elon Musk is going to host SNL, and some people aren't thrilled about it

    Elon Musk is going to host SNL, and some people aren't thrilled about it


    Musk tauntingly confirmed his upcoming emcee gig, tweeting: “Let’s find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is.” But “Saturday Night Live” quipster Bowen Yang seemed to have hoped that Musk’s social-media memo was nothing more than a bad joke.

LATEST EPISODES

    Apr 28 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3

    The feds are trying to transform YouTube. This is a bad thing.  GUEST: JJ McCullough - YouTuber, writer, journalist, cartoonist & The Toronto Raptors are launching a new campaign to get dads playing with sons and uniting families through basketball  GUEST: Jack Armstrong - Toronto Raptors broadcaster  & ​MIC DROP - Russell Peters v. Ali Wong
    Apr 28 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2

    Critical Race Theory Road Trip - How some schools are losing their minds with new curriculum plans that help no one & Here's what happened the time I was robbed & Family Matters Panel GUESTS: Keffrey Campbell (Father, host of 'Hip Hop Hoops' podcast) and Lianne Bell (Mother, political campaign strategist)
