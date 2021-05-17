Ending the ban on outdoor recreation.
NDP leader Andrea Horwath is calling on Ontario to end the ban on outdoor recreation. A motion has been tabled and a vote is scheduled to take place today, she told Moore In The Morning.
LATEST EPISODES
John Moore Round Two- May 17thGuests: Former advisor to Mcguinty and Lastman, Jim Warren, Deb Hutton, former senior advisor to two premiers and now a communications advisor, Writer, actor and business owner Jason Peat and Mike Bendixen, NEWSTALK 1010 Program Director.
John Moore Round One- May 17thGuests: Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario PC party now with the Ontario Real Estate Association, Mi'kmaq lawyer, professor, activist and politician Dr. Pamela Palmater, Adam Goldenberg, Toronto lawyer and National Post writer Matt Gurney.