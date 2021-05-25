Eric Reguly with John Moore
Eric Reguly with John Moore
Eric Reguly, European Bureau Chief for The Globe and Mail gives Moore In The Morning the latest on Belerus calling in a fake airplane bomb threat in order to arrest a dissident journalist on board.
