Exponential: Civil Freedom With COVID
-
Exponential: Civil Freedom With COVID
Amanda talks to Michael Bryant (Head of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association) about…one of the unpleasant side effects of a pandemic is that suddenly tonnes of government and medical types are telling us what we can and cannot do. Most of us are willing to do what we’re told but for those keeping a sharp eye on our civil rights, it is a time to be vigilant.
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable - May 21st 2021Panelists: Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Former Liberal MP, senior advisor at Queens University, and Author Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - May 21st 2021The mayor gives his opinion on the John Tavares incident last night, and whether it's too late to un-cancel the CNE.