Exponential: Credit Rules
Exponential: Credit Rules
Amanda Lang talks to Dennis Kelleher (President and CEO at Better Markets) about how after the credit crisis that threatened the global system back in 2008, a lot of new rules were put in place to make things safer and the banks behave better. So, after all these years, is the system safer…or not?
