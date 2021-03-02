Exponential: Dr. Robert Bell
-
Exponential: Dr. Robert Bell
Amanda Lang speaks to Dr. Robert Bell, who has worked is Ontario Healthcare for more than 40 years as a GP, Cancer Surgeon, Hospital CEO, and Deputy Minister of Health.
LATEST EPISODES
-
A majority of downtown Toronto workers say they feel comfortable working on location in the downtown core.Guest: Jan de silva. President & CEO. Toronto Region Board of Trade.
-
People say 2020 was the return of the house flipper. Truth?Guest: Todd C Slater. Host of Simply Real Estate - Sundays at Noon on NewsTalk 1010.