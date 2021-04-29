Exponential - Frank Giustra
Exponential - Frank Giustra
Amanda Lang talks to Frank Giustra (Canadian businessman, founded Lionsgate Entertainment/CEO of Fiore Group of Companies) about is recent philenthropic focus, including his partnership with Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk to launch the ‘Million Garden’s movement’
