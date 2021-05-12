Exponential: Tax the Wealthy/Investments
Amanda Lang talks to Toby Sanger (Executive Director at Canadians For Tax Fairness) governments all over are in need of new cash and Canada is no exception. President Biden is stoking an old debate on raising taxes on capital gains. It also digs up an old debate on why investments are given a tax break?
