Foraging in your Yard, Science this week, and Protesting the Protestors
Focus on science news with Dan Riskin Amanda Kilborn @ https://www.instagram.com/forestandfood_fixation ; Caryma S'ad is a lawyer who monitors anti-masker and anti-vaxxer protests, she can be found at https://www.sadvocacy.com/
LATEST EPISODES
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.