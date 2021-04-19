Ford Govt walks back their playground closure (& police powers). All good?

Guest: Dan Riskin- Newstalk 1010 Science Correspondent. School closures are hurting kids. A study from the Netherlands comparing primary school kids’ (8-11 year old) scores on standardized tests after lockdown to kids scored in the three years prior (without lockdown) shows that kids fell well behind as the result of remote schooling. Total sample size ~350,000 kids. And the Netherlands had a short lockdown (eight weeks). Grades dropped about 3% - the equivalent of missing about a fifth of a school year (which is about how long schools were closed). But losses weren’t evenly shared across society. They were greatest (60% larger) for lower income students compared to high-income students.