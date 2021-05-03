iHeartRadio

Full sports stadiums in the US haven't resulted in super spreader events, how is this possible

    Full sports stadiums in the US haven't resulted in super spreader events, how is this possible


    On Monday April 5th the Texas Rangers, home opener was the first major U.S pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago. 2 weeks later, events like this and more south of the border have not resulted in any spikes or outbreaks. We reached out to a Doctor to see if this is due to their vaccination efforts, or something more may need to be looked at.

