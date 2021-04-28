Grief with the Cat Sitter and a Study About Hitchhiking
David Cooper has his former cat sitter call into The Showgram so he can discuss some of his grievances. A study in Psychology Today has some interested findings about people who pick up hitchhikers. Big Breasted women get picked up more by men AND women. The showgram invites callers to tell their best hitchhiking stories.
