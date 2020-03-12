iHeartRadio

Guess the News and Whats it like to report on the pandemic

  • image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    Guess the News and Whats it like to report on the pandemic


    We play an audio clip and Guess the News story. Bruce Arthur on year after his column "Accidental hero Rudy Gobert makes North America sit up and take notice of the coronavirus​"https://www.thestar.com/sports/2020/03/12/an-accidental-hero-makes-north-america-sit-up-and-take-notice-of-the-coronavirus.html?rf

