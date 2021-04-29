Guess You Had To Be There
Guess You Had To Be There
Jim discusses his comfortable old crock shoes and work washrooms. Elon Musk will be appearing on Saturday Night Live, and Jim tells you why some people are hating. We get your stories... the kind where 'you had to be there'
