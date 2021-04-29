iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Guess You Had To Be There

  • image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    Guess You Had To Be There


    Jim discusses his comfortable old crock shoes and work washrooms. Elon Musk will be appearing on Saturday Night Live, and Jim tells you why some people are hating. We get your stories... the kind where 'you had to be there'

LATEST EPISODES

LISTEN TO MORE