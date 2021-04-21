GUILTY! Derek Chauvin trial ends with a guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd

More special coverage of the trial of Derek Chauvin, found guilty in the death of George Floyd. Jamar McNeil is the morning show host at iHeart Radio station CHUM 104.5. He joins the conversation and tells us about growing up black in New York City, and how perspectives about BIPoC need to change. Paul Jones is the Raptors-radio man. TV for NBA-TV Canada PXP Women's Olympic Basketball. He recounts stories of NBA players who have been carded and profiled by police. Ed Keenan is the Toronto Star's Washington Bureau Chief, and joins Jim from Minnesota to give us a sense of people's reaction to the verdict.