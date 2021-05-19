How Breathing Through Your Butt Could Save Your Life... And Are Straight White Men Being Silenced?
-
Joe Rogan mocked on Twitter after saying straight white men are being silenced... A look back at the life & career of Charles Grodin, dead at age 86 (GUEST: Richard Crouse)... How breathing through your butt could save your life (GUEST: Dan Riskin, Bell Media science correspondent)... Tracking COVID through the provinces (GUEST: Ryan Imgrund, Biostatistician)
John Moore Round One- May 22ndGuests: NEWSTALK 1010’s Robert Turner, Vass Bednar, Executive Director of the Master of Public Policy Program at McMaster, Toronto Councillor Shelley Carroll and Michael Thompson, deputy mayor of Toronto.
-
Shawn Micallef with John MooreWhat will downtown look like when people start heading back to the office? Shawn Micallef, Toronto Star columnist and co-owner/co-founder/senior editor of the magazine Spacing, sheds some light for Moore In The Morning.