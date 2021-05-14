iHeartRadio

Ironing Sheets, Handholding, If Your Pet Hates Your Partner, and Which Animals Can You Beat Up?

  • image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    Ironing Sheets, Handholding, If Your Pet Hates Your Partner, and Which Animals Can You Beat Up?


    Jim's house guest asks why he doesn't iron his bed sheets. The Showgram takes a poll. Jim misses hand-holding in relationships. If your pet doesn't like your partner/date, is that a deal breaker? Do you think you could beat up a bear? Jim tells you what percentage of people believe they can beat up which animals.

