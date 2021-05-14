Ironing Sheets, Handholding, If Your Pet Hates Your Partner, and Which Animals Can You Beat Up?
-
Ironing Sheets, Handholding, If Your Pet Hates Your Partner, and Which Animals Can You Beat Up?
Jim's house guest asks why he doesn't iron his bed sheets. The Showgram takes a poll. Jim misses hand-holding in relationships. If your pet doesn't like your partner/date, is that a deal breaker? Do you think you could beat up a bear? Jim tells you what percentage of people believe they can beat up which animals.
LATEST EPISODES
-
May 15 - Yuk Yuk's Presents The Cyber Comedy CabaretGUEST: Mark Breslin (Founder & CEO, Yuk Yuk's)
-
May 15 - Bringing Hyper-Local Vaccine Information To CanadiansGUEST: Christopher Doyle (Managing Director, Nextdoor Canada) https://ca.nextdoor.com/