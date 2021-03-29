Is Captain Underpants the next thing to be cancelled?
A graphic novel for children from the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.” The book under scrutiny is 2010's “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk” by Dav Pilkey, who has apologized, saying it “contains harmful racial stereotypes" and is “wrong and harmful to my Asian readers.”
