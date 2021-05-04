Is this the first step towards online learning being permanent in the Ontario school curriculum
Is this the first step towards online learning being permanent in the Ontario school curriculum
Ontario will continue to offer option for virtual learning next year. Speaking on background at a technical briefing Tuesday, officials said that school boards will be required to continue offering virtual learning next year and promised to release more details at a later date. It is unclear when parents will have to make decisions on whether their children will begin school in September in-person or remotely.
