Jest the News! With comedians Dave Martin and Kathleen McGee Website https://davemartinworld.com/ The Podcast on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC15h5l9KaSmBLqUE5k_D9HQ Kathleen McGee podcast https://linktr.ee/deadbabybear
LATEST EPISODES
Cassie MacKell with John MooreCassie MacKell, co-owner of Low Down bar in Collingwood, tells Moore In The Morning about her petition to ask Ontario to include food service workers in the next round of vaccinations.
Dr. Mitch with John MooreNEWSTALK 1010 Medical Correspondent Dr Mitch Shulman tells Moore In The Morning why Canada looking to allow those over the age of 65 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Also, why are so many European nations now putting the brakes on that particular one? Plus: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses have better efficacy when given 12 weeks apart.