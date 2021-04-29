Jest The News and Wonderwerk Cave Dig
-
Jest The News and Wonderwerk Cave Dig
Canadian researchers help uncover oldest evidence of human activity in African cave - Michael Chazan - Professor, Anthropology U of T and researcher on Wonderwork Cave in South Africa Jest The News - a fun look at the news with Simon Rakoff and Dave Martin
LATEST EPISODES
-
What the heck is clubhouse and should companies jump on the bandwagon?Guest: Darrell Keezer. Founder & CEO. Candybox Marketing.
-
The housing boom is ripping apart the financial fabric of Canadian life.Guest: Todd C Slater. Host of Simply Real Estate - Sundays at Noon on NewsTalk 1010.