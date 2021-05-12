Jim Goes Shopping for Groceries, Bad Drivers; Anti-masker gets COVID,
Jim goes shopping and nearly gets robbed by a homeless lady. A business owner and recognized anti-masker and COVID denier, is in hospital... with COVID The worst things people do while driving as seen in an InsuranceHotline.com's National Survey
LATEST EPISODES
May 13 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3The New Yorker says "Christian" is a dogwhistle to mean "white" - I think this is a load of crap & The army has an insane new ad - and Ellen DeGeneres thinks she was part of a targeted attack & Producer Ben got vaccinated today and also is the only person I know who still uses eBay & MIC DROP: Wanda Sykes vs Dave Chappelle
May 13 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 2Breaking down the latest in the Israel-Palestine conflict GUEST: Alireza Nader - Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies RANT: Majority of Americans trust their pet's judgement more than anyone else when it comes to romantic partners THROWBACK THURSDAY: May 14, 1796 - the smallpox vaccine is eradicated GUEST: Dr. Isaac Bogoch