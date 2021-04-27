Jim Muses the News and David Cooper is famous in the UK for Shy Bladder
-
Jim Muses the News and David Cooper is famous in the UK for Shy Bladder
Jim talks about the stories of the day with Jim Muses the News David Cooper joins the show and says he googled himself to find a Jim Richards Showgram podcast had been reposted on a site in the UK, that brings awareness to shy bladder.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Apr 28 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1Rant - Now some environmentalists are against pets? I will defend my love of dogs forever & What happens when you ask Black people and White people about how they feel on rioting and protests? & Erin O'Toole wants to look into making voting mandatory Will this help curb identity politics?
-
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator