Jim Richards Neighbourhood Watch, Be Kind Media Guy, The Appliance Collecting Dust
Jim has another neighbourhood experience and he tells someone that looked like trouble, all the things he knows about. Ellen says she is retiring and Jim thinks he can take over as the kindest person in media. What appliance have you bought, that now sits, collecting dust?
LATEST EPISODES
May 14 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 3Weekly Wrapup with Zain Velji GUEST: Zain Velji - Political strategist & How the hacking of the biggest US pipeline impacts the Biden presidency GUEST: Carmi Levy - Tech Expert & MIC DROP FRIDAYS GUEST: Allison Dore - comedian, broadcaster and founder of Howl and Roar Records
May 14 - The Jamil Jivani Show - Hour 1Friday Phony of the Week: Colin Kaepernick & Breaking - General in charge of vaccine rollout is out & Terry Crews talks about the stigma around porn addiction