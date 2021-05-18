Jim's Bike 'Theft' Story; Why Are All Liam Neeson Movies The Same?

Jim's story about biking to Loblaws garden centre, leaving it there after getting a ride home, then forgetting about it & thinking it was stolen... Jim wasted $14 on a Liam Neeson movie rental: Why are they pretty much all the same now?... Jim tells his story about his girlfriend's plan to have people over on her birthday, despite stay-at-home orders... COVID in the USA: CDC now saying it's not a good idea right now, no way of knowing who's been vaccinated & who's lying... Will we see the same thing here?