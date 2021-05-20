iHeartRadio

Joanna Griffiths with John Moore

    Joanna Griffiths with John Moore


    Joanna Griffiths, Founder and CEO of Knix, just raised $53-million for the company while telling any investor who questioned her pregnancy they weren’t needed. She explains to Moore In The Morning why she drew this line in the sand.

