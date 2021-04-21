John Moore Round One- April 20th
Guests: Scott Reid, Former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin, Queen's Park Bureau Chief at the Toronto Star, Robert Benzie, International trade lawyer Mark Warner and Jerry Agar.
