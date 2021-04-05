John Moore Round One- April 5th
Guests: Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario PC party now with the Ontario Real Estate Association, Mi'kmaq lawyer, professor, activist and politician Dr. Pamela Palmater and Robert Turner, frequent John Moore foil.
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown with John MooreBrampton Mayor Patrick Brown would rather see schools remain open while food packing plants, big box stores, and Amazon’s warehouse shut to slow the spread of COVID. Mayor Brown joined Moore In The Morning to explain his reasons.
Website allows people across Canada to easily find and connect with a therapist.Guest: Rob Pintwala. Founder, First Session.