John Moore Round One- March 1st
Guests: Tim Hudak, former leader of the Ontario PC party now with the Ontario Real Estate Association, Mi'kmaq lawyer, professor, activist and politician Dr. Pamela Palmater and Toronto lawyer Adam Goldenberg.
LATEST EPISODES
Niagara hair salons are open. Except one.Guest: Alicia Hirter. Owner of Chrome Artistic Barbering in St. Catherines.
Reforming the towing industry: CAA supports Tuesday's provincial announcement.Guest: Teresa Di Felice. Assistant vice-president of government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario.