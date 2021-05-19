iHeartRadio

John Moore Round One- May 19th

    John Moore Round One- May 19th


    Guests:  Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast , Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.

