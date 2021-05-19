John Moore Round One- May 19th
-
John Moore Round One- May 19th
Guests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast , Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Restaurants Canada and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business react to today's announcementJulie Kwiecinski of the CIFB joins Ryan and Jay, alongside James Rilett of Restaurants Canada
-
The Rush Roundtable - May 20th 2021Panelists: Andria Barrett, The Diversity Agency Bill Carroll, CFRA Ottawa