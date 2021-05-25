John Moore Round One- May 25th
John Moore Round One- May 25th
Guests: Scott Reid, Former advisor to Prime Minister Paul Martin, Queen's Park Bureau Chief at the Toronto Star, Robert Benzie, International trade lawyer Mark Warner and Jerry Agar.
LATEST EPISODES
TV Show Chicago Med claims you can get Covid19 from a lung transplant. Well that sounds awful. But is it true? Are medical shows EVER accurate?Guest: Dr. Mitch Shulman. IHeart Radio Chief Medical Officer.
John Moore Round One- May 26thGuests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.