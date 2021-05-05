John Moore Round One- May 5th
-
John Moore Round One- May 5th
Guests: Elliott Cappell, climate change consultant and host of the “Hot Talk” podcast, Powergroup Communications, Laura Babcock, Sunira Chaudhri, of Levitt, Sheikh, Chaudhri and Swann Employment and Labour Lawyers and Jerry Agar.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Ryan had a parenting dilemma yesterdayHow would you approach a situation like this?
-
The Rush Roundtable - May 5th 2021Panelists: Scott Reid, Newstalk1010 Political Analyst Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy