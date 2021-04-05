John Moore Round Two- April 5th
-
John Moore Round Two- April 5th
Guest: Former advisor to Mcguinty and Lastman, Jim Warren, Deb Hutton, former senior advisor to two premiers and now a communications advisor, Writer, actor and business owner Jason Peat and Mike Bendixen, NEWSTALK 1010 Program Director.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown with John MooreBrampton Mayor Patrick Brown would rather see schools remain open while food packing plants, big box stores, and Amazon’s warehouse shut to slow the spread of COVID. Mayor Brown joined Moore In The Morning to explain his reasons.
-
Website allows people across Canada to easily find and connect with a therapist.Guest: Rob Pintwala. Founder, First Session.