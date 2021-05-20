John Moore Round Two- May 20th
-
John Moore Round Two- May 20th
Guests: Bob Reid with Veritas, Phil De Luna, research scientist and cleantech innovator, Host of Poplife Richard Crouse and Tamara Cherry of Pickup Communications and now KPW Communications.
LATEST EPISODES
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - May 21st 2021The mayor gives his opinion on the John Tavares incident last night, and whether it's too late to un-cancel the CNE.
-
The Victoria Day Weekend Special: The RoyalsJohn Moore in conversation with expert on all things royal, Coryne Hall. Why do we celebrate Victoria Day? The history of royals who try to leave the firm and Toronto Star Columnist Bob Hepburn thinks it's time to re-brand the May 24th Weekend.