John Moore Round Two- May 4th
-
John Moore Round Two- May 4th
Guests: Knia Singh, Toronto lawyer and NEWSTALK 1010 pundit, Executive Vice President, Maru Public Opinion John Wright, Anne Lagace Dowson from CJAD in Montreal and Melissa Lantsman with Enterprise.
LATEST EPISODES
-
ESS: Ian Mendes on Tom Wilson and fighting in the NHLEvan Solomon talks to Ian Mendes, senior writer at The Athletic and co-host of the The Athletic NHL podcast, about Tom Wilson's fine for his actions in the game against the Rangers, the Rangers' response and fighting in the NHL. Listeners also call-in to share their thoughts on the issue. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.
-
ESS: Out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to fall to Earth within daysEvan Solomon speaks with Dan Riskin, Bell Media science expert, about the out-of-control Chinese rocket that is expected to plummet to Earth in the coming days. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.