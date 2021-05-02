Jon Batiste + Dot-Marie Jones + Gordon Deppe

This week on the Richard Crouse Show Podcast we meet Oscar nominated musician, bandleader, and television personality Jon Batiste. We’ll talk sbout his new album “We Are,” which was just one of the many projects he’s had going during our last locked down year. From bandleader on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” to scoring the Pixar animated movie “Soul” to writing and recording this album he’s been a busy guy. We start the interview by talking about his earliest musical memories. Then, Golden Arm is a buddy comedy that follows a tough female trucker who trains her timid best friend to compete in the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship. My guest in this segment Dot-Marie Jones plays Big Sexy, the rough-and-tumble mentor who puts her trainees through a rigorous schooling in order to create a winner. You know Dot-Marie from her work on the television shows like Glee, which earned her three Emmy nominations, and Lizzie McGuire and movies like Material Girls… but did you know she is also a 15-time world arm wrestling champion? Then we wrap with Gordon Deppe, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for The Spoons. The writer of big hits like "Romantic Traffic," "Nova Heart," "Old Emotions" and "Tell No Lies" is back with a new song called “A Better Ending” co-written virtually with people all across the country.