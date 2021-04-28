Kaya Kristina with John Moore
-
Kaya Kristina with John Moore
Cute story has a sad side: Kaya Kristina set up a StarPups, a cafe for dogs on her front lawn, serving treats, water and sticks for local puppers to enjoy for free during their walks. Unfortunately someone drove up and stole everything right in front of her. Kaya joined Moore In The Morning to put out a call to her neighbours for any info that could help take a bite out of this crime.
LATEST EPISODES
-
The Rush Roundtable gets HEATED - April 28th 2021Panelists: Chris Chapin, Partner at Upstream Strategy Scott Reid, Newstalk 1010 political commentator
-
Mayor John Tory joins The Rush - April 28th 2021The mayor reacts to Ontario's sick pay announcement, and also offers Ryan some congratulations.