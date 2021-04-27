iHeartRadio

Kenny McIlroy with John Moore

    Kenny McIlroy with John Moore


    “Can’t someone else do it” was Homer Simpson’s campaign slogan for Springfield Sanitation Commission. Kenny McIlroy seems to be echoing that sentiment with his Bin Club, a new subscription-based service that offers garbage bin placement for home and business owners both before and after garbage collection. He joined Moore In The Morning to explain how it works.

