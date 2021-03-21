Kevin Morris with John Moore
Kevin Morris with John Moore
Kevin Morris and his partner caught COVID, and a variant of concern at that, even though they were following all the protocols. He explains to Moore In The Morning what they went through.
Science Monday- March 22Guest: Dan Riskin- IHeart Radio Science Corespondent.
Roman Baber with John MooreIndependent MPP Roman Baber is suing the province over the restrictions related to outdoor gatherings. He explains why to Moore In The Morning.