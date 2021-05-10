Kofi Hope with John Moore
-
Kofi Hope with John Moore
Toronto’s city council ranks as the least-trusted institution among its residents according to Kofi Hope, of Monumental and the Toronto Star, who explains to Moore In The Morning that giving it more power may actually fix that problem
