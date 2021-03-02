Kristine Hubbard with John Moore
Cab drivers are suffering during this pandemic, with fewer passengers equalling less income. Kristine Hubbard, operations manager at Beck Taxi, explains to Moore In The Morning why the industry needs more support from the city.
