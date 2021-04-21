Less Than 10 Minutes - Derek Chauvin Verdict - Special Coverage

8:17 - That is what time a cop named Derek Chauvin arrived on scene near Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis. Less than ten minutes later, George Floyd would have no pulse Jim brings more guests to discuss and react to the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. But First, Jim Vs the News! Duane Simon is a Toronto Police Officer and he joins Jim to talk about his 33 years as a black cop in the force Farley Flex is a Media Consultant, music promoter, artist manager, and motivational speaker, and a former judge on Canadian Idol.