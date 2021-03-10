iHeartRadio

Mandatory Quarantines, Vaccine Passports and Will Jim Like Bridgerton?

  image.jpg?t=1614302148&size=Large

    Mandatory Quarantines, Vaccine Passports and Will Jim Like Bridgerton?


    Is the Federal's mandatory quarantine policy legal? Can men convince Jim try watch Bridgerton. And Jim realizes the vaccine passport question is going to be as ugly as the mask issue.

